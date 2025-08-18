USS ROSS Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Virginia – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS ROSS (DDG 71) held a change of command ceremony at Pier 6 on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, August 15, 2025.



Cmdr. Pia Chapman relieved Cmdr. Vincent Simmon as Ross’s commanding officer in a ceremony presided over by Capt. Bryan Carmichael, commodore, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic (CNSG-ML).



"My guiding principle has always been to cultivate a team ready to deploy, to steward a warship capable of handling complex missions, and — most important to me — to foster a culture where Sailors have the opportunity to grow," said Simmon. "Today, I stand before you confident that this team is ready to deploy and ready to prevail. Team ROSS, you are truly the best. Hold your heads high, do what is right, and continue to strive for Aggressive Excellence in all that you do."



During Simmon’s command tour, Ross made monumental improvements in training and material readiness. He led the ship and crew through an extensive Basic Phase and a series of rigorous certification exercises following an 18-month Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). Under his leadership, Ross successfully participated in multinational exercises and conducted advanced tactical training in support of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. The ship also excelled in multiple shipboard inspections and drills, maintaining excellent proficiency and interoperability.



Cmdr. Simmon, a native of southern California, was commissioned through the NROTC program at Carnegie Mellon University in 2006, holding Bachelor of Science degrees in Policy & Management and Political Science. He also holds a Masters in Business Administration in Environmental Policy from Marylhurst University. His extensive sea assignments include service aboard USS JUNEAU (LPD 10), USS KIDD (DDG 100), PATROL COASTAL CREW DELTA, and as Operations Officer for Destroyer Squadron NINE. Ashore, he served with Striking and Support Forces NATO, supporting Operation UNIFIED PROTECTOR, and as a Political Military Planner for the Joint Staff (J5).



Cmdr. Chapman, who served as the ship’s executive officer alongside Simmon since May 2024, assumes command with intimate knowledge of the ship and crew.



A native of Fayetteville, NC, Cmdr. Chapman is a 2008 graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. She earned a Masters in National Security Affairs from the Navy War College. Her sea tours include service as Strike Officer on USS CARNEY (DDG 64), Fire Control Officer on USS JOHN PAUL JONES (DDG 53), and as Operations Officer on both USS BAINBRIDGE (DDG 96) and USS MOBILE BAY (CG 53). Ashore, she served as a Naval Liaison Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives, Flag Aide to the Chief of Legislative Affairs, and as the Surface Officer Placement Branch Head in PERS 41.



"As we write the next chapter, I ask that we take a moment to remember. Remember who we were when we first answered the sacred call, full of hope and determination. Remember our lessons and our triumphs," said Chapman. "And I also ask for us to fight — fight for who we are as Team ROSS and who we must continue to be — guardians, protectors, and examples of what it means to be true shipmates and warriors. Because at the end of the day, Fortune Favors Valor — and valor lives in every single one of you."



USS Ross is a part of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), which mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests.

