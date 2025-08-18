Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ROSS Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Jay Beatmann 

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    Cmdr. Pia Chapman addresses the crew of USS ROSS (DDG 71) after taking command during a change of command ceremony at Pier 6 on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, August 15, 2025.

    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS ROSS Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Jay Beatmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

