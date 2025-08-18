Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces Men’s 7s Rugby Tournament 2025 [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Armed Forces Men’s 7s Rugby Tournament 2025

    GLENDALE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Lee 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ian Nisley, back lineman for the U.S. Navy U.S. Armed Forces Men’s 7s Rugby team, struggles to maintain possession of the ball in a tackle during the Armed Forces Men’s 7s Rugby Tournament, Aug. 22, 2025. Service members compete in a three-day tournament at Rugbytown USA during the 2025 Armed Forces Men’s 7s Championship at Infinity Park in Glendale, Co. Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 9273639
    VIRIN: 250823-N-FA868-3028
    Resolution: 3800x2534
    Size: 663.62 KB
    Location: GLENDALE, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces Men’s 7s Rugby Tournament 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rugby
    USA Rugby
    2025
    Sports
    Armed Forces
    Championship

