U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jackson Macias, backline man for the U.S. Air Force Men’s 7s Rugby team enters a tackle with members of the U.S. Marine Corps team, Aug. 22, 2025. Service members compete in a three-day tournament at Rugbytown USA during the 2025 Armed Forces Men’s 7s Championship at Infinity Park in Glendale, Co. Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9273629
|VIRIN:
|250822-N-FA868-1056
|Resolution:
|6768x4284
|Size:
|837.76 KB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Armed Forces Men's 7s Rugby Tournament 2025, by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS