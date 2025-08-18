U.S. Armed Forces Men’s 7s Rugby Tournament 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Christiaan Mosconi, Halfback for the U.S. Army Men’s 7s Rugby team, passes the ball down the field after a scrum, Aug. 22, 2025. Service members compete in a three-day tournament at Rugbytown USA during the 2025 Armed Forces Men’s 7s Championship at Infinity Park in Glendale, Co. Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations.