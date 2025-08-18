USARPAC Recognizes New CoS and G3 OIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Burke, USARPAC Chief of Staff, stands with his family after a "Flying V" ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 22, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing members of the USARPAC team and welcome Burke, as well as the incoming G3 Officer in Charge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Burns)