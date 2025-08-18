US Army Pacific welcomes new senior leaders

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The U.S. Army Pacific welcomes Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Burke and Brig. Gen. George C. Turner Jr., in a flying-V ceremony on historic Palm Circle today.



The ceremony was officiated by USARPAC Commanding General, Gen. Ronald P. Clark.



“Today is simply a celebration,” said Clark, “It’s a welcome for two teammates who have rejoined our Ohana, and are going to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team.”



Before arriving at USARPAC to be the Chief of Staff, Burke was the Deputy Commanding General-Support with the 11th Airborne Division.



“Though I have only been in the seat for a little over a month, I am already struck by the extraordinary team that is the USARPAC staff,” said Burke, “Our civilian and uniform teams come to the headquarters every single day with the commitment to increasing the operational readiness of this Theater Army.”



Turner, previously the 39th Commander of the White Sands Missile Range and Deputy Commander for Development testing of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command.



“I am honored to continue this proud tradition at United States Army Pacific, moreover I look forward to leading the G3 team, as we execute the commander's intent to be ready forward with the strategic focus on People, Partnerships, and Prevail throughout this great theater,” said Turner.



Clark mentioned while speaking that both Burke and Turner have previously served in the Pacific Theater, earning experience that they bring back into the force while developing professional ties with allies and partners.



The USARPAC Command Team has high hopes for these seasoned leaders and expects great things from them as they tackle the unique challenges USARPAC provides, overseeing more than 100,000 service members and civilians across the theater’s 9,000-mile span.



“Both gentlemen are pacific warriors who know well and understand the critical challenges and amazing opportunities in this vast and complex region,” said Clark, “They’ve demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, while thriving in the most challenging leadership positions and environments. Rising to meet the toughest demands with incredible determination, unshakable will, and unparalleled skill”

