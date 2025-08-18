Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Recognizes New CoS and G3 OIC [Image 3 of 7]

    USARPAC Recognizes New CoS and G3 OIC

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, speaks at a podium during a "Flying V" ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 22, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing members of the USARPAC team and welcome the incoming G3 OIC and Chief of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

