USARPAC Recognizes New CoS and G3 OIC

U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) commanding general, speaks at a podium during a "Flying V" ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 22, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing members of the USARPAC team and welcome the incoming G3 OIC and Chief of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)