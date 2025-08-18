USARPAC Recognizes New CoS and G3 OIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. George C. Turner, the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) G3, stands in front of the USARPAC logo after the "Flying V" ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 22, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing members of the USARPAC team and welcome the incoming G3 OIC and Chief of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Burns)