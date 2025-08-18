U.S. Army Brig. Gen. George C. Turner, the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) G3, stands in front of the USARPAC logo after the "Flying V" ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 22, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor outgoing members of the USARPAC team and welcome the incoming G3 OIC and Chief of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Burns)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9273236
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-MM959-1152
|Resolution:
|5729x3821
|Size:
|18.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Recognizes New CoS and G3 OIC [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Ian Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.