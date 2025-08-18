Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command [Image 12 of 13]

    169th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Thompson assumed command of the 169th Security Forces Squadron from Lt. Col. Torrence Barbour during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of leadership, honoring Barbour’s tenure and welcoming Thompson as he takes on responsibility for leading the squadron in its mission to protect personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

