169th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Thompson assumed command of the 169th Security Forces Squadron from Lt. Col. Torrence Barbour during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony marked the official transfer of leadership, honoring Barbour’s tenure and welcoming Thompson as he takes on responsibility for leading the squadron in its mission to protect personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)