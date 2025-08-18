U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Torrence Barbour assumed command of the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Kenneth Hartman during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony recognized Hartman’s leadership and service while welcoming Barbour to guide the squadron in sustaining the wing’s operational readiness through logistics, transportation, and supply support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9272752
|VIRIN:
|250809-Z-VD276-3004
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|18.04 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.