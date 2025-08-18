Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 13]

    169th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Torrence Barbour assumed command of the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Kenneth Hartman during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony recognized Hartman’s leadership and service while welcoming Barbour to guide the squadron in sustaining the wing’s operational readiness through logistics, transportation, and supply support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 15:46
    Photo ID: 9272756
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-VD276-3010
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.77 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

