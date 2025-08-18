169th Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Torrence Barbour assumed command of the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Lt. Col. Kenneth Hartman during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony recognized Hartman’s leadership and service while welcoming Barbour to guide the squadron in sustaining the wing’s operational readiness through logistics, transportation, and supply support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)