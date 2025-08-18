Oregon Guardsmen compete in the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Along this section of the Oregon Trail, immigrants heading west were forced away from the North Platte River, crossing along a ridge of soft sandstone, where today the tracks are still visible and are worn to a depth of five feet. The Oregon Trail Ruts are part of the Wyoming State Historic Site and run adjacent to Camp Guernsey, a National Guard training area featuring some of the best small arms ranges in the nation. Camp Guernsey hosted the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships, where competitors from eight states competed from Aug. 8-10, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)