Oregon Guardsmen compete in the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After a one-day journey from Fort Laramie, Wyoming, emigrants camped for the night at Register Cliff, which rises over 100 feet above the North Platte River valley. The soft rock made it easy for travelers along the Oregon Trail to inscribe their names and the date of passage into the cliff before continuing on their journey westward. Register Cliff is now a Wyoming State Historic Site and is just over a mile southeast of Camp Guernsey, a National Guard training area featuring some of the best small arms ranges in the nation. Camp Guernsey hosted the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships, where competitors from eight states competed from Aug. 8-10, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)