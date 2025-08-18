Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guardsmen compete in the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships [Image 5 of 5]

    Oregon Guardsmen compete in the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Along this section of the Oregon Trail, immigrants heading west were forced away from the North Platte River, crossing along a ridge of soft sandstone, where today the tracks are still visible and are worn to a depth of five feet. The Oregon Trail Ruts are part of the Wyoming State Historic Site and run adjacent to Camp Guernsey, a National Guard training area featuring some of the best small arms ranges in the nation. Camp Guernsey hosted the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships, where competitors from eight states competed from Aug. 8-10, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9272188
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-CH590-9000
    Resolution: 4128x6192
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
    This work, Oregon Guardsmen compete in the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships [Image 5 of 5], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Guernsey
    Marksmanship Advisory Council
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Small Arms Range
    Region VI Combat Marksmanship

