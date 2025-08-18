Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guardsmen compete in the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships [Image 1 of 5]

    Oregon Guardsmen compete in the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    After a one-day journey from Fort Laramie, Wyoming, emigrants camped for the night at Register Cliff, which rises over 100 feet above the North Platte River valley. The soft rock made it easy for travelers along the Oregon Trail to inscribe their names and the date of passage into the cliff before continuing on their journey westward. Register Cliff is now a Wyoming State Historic Site and is just over a mile southeast of Camp Guernsey, a National Guard training area featuring some of the best small arms ranges in the nation. Camp Guernsey hosted the 2025 Regional Marksmanship Shooting Championships, where competitors from eight states competed from Aug. 8-10, 2025. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9272183
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-CH590-5000
    Resolution: 5543x4049
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
    Camp Guernsey
    Marksmanship Advisory Council
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Small Arms Range
    Region VI Combat Marksmanship

