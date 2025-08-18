Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (August 21, 2025) - The mascot of the Washington Nationals "Screech", interacts with a robotic system operated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unmanned Systems Department of Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division. This year the Washington Nationals celebrated 250 years of naval service and sea power with the annual event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)