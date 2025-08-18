Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday [Image 6 of 6]

    Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (August 21, 2025) - The mascot of the Washington Nationals "Screech", interacts with a robotic system operated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unmanned Systems Department of Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division. This year the Washington Nationals celebrated 250 years of naval service and sea power with the annual event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Washington Nationals
    National Capital Region
    2025
    Navy250
    Navy Day at Nationals Park

