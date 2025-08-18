Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (August 21, 2025) – Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant, Naval District Washington, conducts a Navy Day social media shoutout during Navy Day at Nationals Park in Washington on August 21, 2025. This year the Washington Nationals celebrated 250 years of naval service and sea power with the annual event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)