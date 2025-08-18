Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (August 21, 2025) – Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, Director of Military Personnel Plans and Policy, throws out the first pitch during Navy Day at Nationals Park in Washington, August 21, 2025. This year the Washington Nationals celebrated 250 years of naval service and sea power with the annual event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)