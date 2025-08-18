Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 6]

    Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (August 21, 2025) – Sailors assigned to commands across the National Capital Region, were honored during Navy Day at Nationals Park in Washington on August 21, 2025. This year the Washington Nationals celebrated 250 years of naval service and sea power with the annual event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 9271857
    VIRIN: 250821-N-VP266-1026
    Resolution: 7205x5146
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Washington Nationals
    2025
    Navy250
    Navy Day at Nationals Park

