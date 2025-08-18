Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion [Image 4 of 4]

    86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, right, 86th Airlift Wing commander and Mr. Roberto M. Saldanha da Costa, left, 86th AW senior host nation advisor, provide Mrs. Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, an overview of the base flight line from the control tower during a base immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. During the immersion, Williams and Kimmel discussed several cooperative projects conducted such as the upcoming German-American day, youth events and public works initiatives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    This work, 86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86 AW, KMC, Ramstein Air Base, Partnerships, Community

