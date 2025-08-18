86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, right, 86th Airlift Wing commander and Mr. Roberto M. Saldanha da Costa, left, 86th AW senior host nation advisor, provide Mrs. Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, an overview of the base flight line from the control tower during a base immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. During the immersion, Williams and Kimmel discussed several cooperative projects conducted such as the upcoming German-American day, youth events and public works initiatives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)