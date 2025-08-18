86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, stands alongside Mrs. Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, during a base immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. The relationship between a wing commander and a mayor is rooted in a shared commitment to public service, community well-being, and strategic leadership. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)