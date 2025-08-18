86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, stands alongside Mrs. Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, during a base immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. The relationship between a wing commander and a mayor is rooted in a shared commitment to public service, community well-being, and strategic leadership. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9271746
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-TO537-1037
|Resolution:
|3532x2350
|Size:
|689.26 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
