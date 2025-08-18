Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion [Image 2 of 4]

    86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    From left, Mr. Roberto M. Saldanha da Costa, 86th Airlift Wing senior host nation advisor, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Mrs. Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, receive a briefing by an Airman assigned to the 86th Operations Support Squadron during a base immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Airmen from the 86th OSS discussed the importance of their roles in maintaining flight operations on base and its impact within the local Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 06:53
    Photo ID: 9271745
    VIRIN: 250818-F-TO537-1072
    Resolution: 4713x3136
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

