86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion

From left, Mr. Roberto M. Saldanha da Costa, 86th Airlift Wing senior host nation advisor, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Mrs. Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, receive a briefing by an Airman assigned to the 86th Operations Support Squadron during a base immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Airmen from the 86th OSS discussed the importance of their roles in maintaining flight operations on base and its impact within the local Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)