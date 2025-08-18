86 AW Leadership hosts Kaiserslautern Lord Mayor during initial base immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, listens as U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clifton Wright, U.S. Air Force in Europe - Air Forces Africa Band guitarist, and Staff Sgt. Dana Bowers, USAFE-AFAFRICA Band vocalist, perform a traditional German song during a base immersion at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025. Similarly to a mayor ensuring the stability and growth of their community, the 86th Airlift Wing commander ensures the operational readiness and quality of life of service members, civilians and families assigned to Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)