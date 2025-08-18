647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense course prepare to take off their gas masks inside of a gas chamber on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 21, 2025. The primary objective of CBRN training is to protect Airmen from the effects of biological and chemical weapons, radioactive substances and nuclear incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)