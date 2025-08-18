647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman checks the seal of his gas mask inside of a gas chamber on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 21, 2025. The primary objective of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense course training is to protect Airmen from the effects of biological and chemical weapons, radioactive substances and nuclear incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)