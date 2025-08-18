Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course [Image 3 of 7]

    647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Dobyns, 647 Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, assists an Airmen donning their mission oriented protective posture gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense course on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 21, 2025. In emergency management, CBRN specialists perform response operations, warning and reporting to support critical missions, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

