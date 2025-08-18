Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course [Image 4 of 7]

    647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen step outside of a gas chamber on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 21, 2025. Participants verified their gas mask seal inside the gas chamber, then removed it to test their resilience in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 22:39
    VIRIN: 250821-F-HW521-1866
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, 647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    647 CES

