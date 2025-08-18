647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen step outside of a gas chamber on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 21, 2025. Participants verified their gas mask seal inside the gas chamber, then removed it to test their resilience in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)