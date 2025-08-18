U.S. Air Force Airmen step outside of a gas chamber on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 21, 2025. Participants verified their gas mask seal inside the gas chamber, then removed it to test their resilience in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 22:39
|Photo ID:
|9271192
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-HW521-1866
|Resolution:
|7163x4775
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647 CES holds chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense refresher course [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.