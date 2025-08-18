Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Smith, 9th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, demonstrates rapid response tactics during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2025. The simulated scenario tested the readiness and effectiveness of security forces in an emergency situation. Northern Strike is a premier joint training exercise where participating units conduct expeditionary operations in diverse environments to enhance readiness and support the objectives of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)