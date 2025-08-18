Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force demonstrate rapid response capabilities during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario involved coordinated efforts across multiple units to secure the area, protect personnel, administer immediate medical aid, and deliver a unified response to a dynamic emergency. Northern Strike is a premier joint training exercise where participating units conduct expeditionary operations in diverse environments to enhance readiness and support the objectives of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)