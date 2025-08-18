Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 1 of 7]

    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force man a Humvee and stand watch during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2025. The simulated scenario tested the readiness and effectiveness of security forces in an emergency situation. Northern Strike is a premier joint training exercise where participating units conduct expeditionary operations in diverse environments to enhance readiness and support the objectives of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9270512
    VIRIN: 250805-F-IE966-1034
    Resolution: 5839x3885
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission Ready Airmen
    Lethal and Ready
    NS252

