Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force demonstrate rapid response capabilities during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 5, 2025. The scenario involved coordinated efforts across multiple units to secure the area, protect personnel, administer immediate medical aid, and deliver a unified response to a dynamic emergency. Northern Strike is a premier joint training exercise where participating units conduct expeditionary operations in diverse environments to enhance readiness and support the objectives of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9270516
    VIRIN: 250805-F-IE966-1097
    Resolution: 4974x3309
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen sharpen skills through Scenario-Based training during Northern Strike 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9RW
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Lethal and Ready
    NS252

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download