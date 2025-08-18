Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, simulate responding to injuries due to a Tactical Ballistic Missile (TBM) strike as part of Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. In the scenario, participants from various units worked together to respond to a simulated TBM strike, which tested their rapid decision-making and conduct tactical combat casualty care. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)