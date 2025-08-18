Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelsee Ford, 60th Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, speaks to the media about her experience in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. Media engagements help keep the public informed and highlight the critical role these exercises play in preparing Airmen for real-world missions. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)