Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, prepare a burial as part of a training during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. Airmen underwent emergency interment training to handle remains with dignity and precision, mastering recovery, identification, preparation and burial procedures per Air Force and Department of Defense standards during contingency operations. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)