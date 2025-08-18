Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force, prepare a burial as part of training during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. Airmen underwent specialized training to handle remains with dignity and precision, mastering recovery, identification, preparation and burial procedures per Air Force and Department of Defense standards. Northern Strike is an exercise designed to test Airmen through strenuous, realistic and dynamic scenarios based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9270506
    VIRIN: 250808-F-IE966-1219
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2
    Airmen Demonstrate Combat Readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download