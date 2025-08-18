Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Renowned Author Meets with 181st MFTB [Image 10 of 11]

    Renowned Author Meets with 181st MFTB

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, meet and listen to the stories of Raymond Boland, a U.S. Army veteran who wrote "When the Bugle Calls." The meet-up was a part of a spiritual fitness event hosted by the brigade chaplain to boost morale across the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 16:15
