Renowned Author Meets with 181st MFTB

U.S. Army Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, meet and listen to the stories of Raymond Boland, a U.S. Army veteran who wrote "When the Bugle Calls." The meet-up was a part of a spiritual fitness event hosted by the brigade chaplain to boost morale across the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
