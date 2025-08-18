Spiritual Fitness with the 181st MFTB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, participate in a spiritual fitness event hosted by the brigade chaplain to boost morale across the brigade. Spiritual fitness is an important aspect of maintaining health and readiness for Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)