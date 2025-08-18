Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CAB Refueling Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CAB Refueling Operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    250821-A-MC011-1006
    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to, 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S Combined Division, refuels an AH-64 Apache from a CH-47 Chinook during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Deju Island, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. This capability extends the range and endurance of the AH-64 Apache, allowing it to remain in the fight longer and support ongoing operations without returning to base.
    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 07:15
    Photo ID: 9269358
    VIRIN: 250821-A-MC011-1006
    Resolution: 6048x2851
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Refueling Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CAB Refueling Operations
    2CAB Refueling Operations
    2CAB Refueling Operations
    2CAB Refueling Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2id
    AH-64
    USFK
    2CAB
    CH-4
    UFS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download