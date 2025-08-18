2CAB Refueling Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to, 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S Combined Division, refuels an AH-64 Apache during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Deju Island, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. This capability extends the range and endurance of the AH-64, allowing it to remain in the fight longer and support ongoing operations without returning to base.

Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)