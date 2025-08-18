2CAB Refueling Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Austin Loague, a CH-47 Chinook repairer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S Combined Division, retrieves a water jug and fire extinguisher following refueling a AH-64 Apache during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Deju Island, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. These safety measures are essential to reduce fire hazards and ensure Soldiers can respond quickly in case of an emergency during refueling operations.

Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat.