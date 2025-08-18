Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CAB Refueling Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    2CAB Refueling Operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Clayton Odneal, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S Combined Division, checks fuel for any debris during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Deju Island, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. This inspection ensures the fuel remains clean and safe for use, preventing damage to aircraft engines and maintaining mission readiness.
    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 07:15
    Photo ID: 9269350
    VIRIN: 250821-A-MC011-1004
    Resolution: 3286x4939
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Refueling Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    92F
    Eight Army
    UFS25
    Fight tonight

