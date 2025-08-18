2CAB Refueling Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Clayton Odneal, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S Combined Division, checks fuel for any debris during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Deju Island, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2025. This inspection ensures the fuel remains clean and safe for use, preventing damage to aircraft engines and maintaining mission readiness.

Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)