Drummer teaches class

LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (July 31, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Jonah David, percussion instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, guides school children in snare drum technique during a Pacific Partnership 2025 mission stop. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Brandon Britt/Released)
