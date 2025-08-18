Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drummer teaches class [Image 3 of 6]

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (July 31, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Jonah David, percussion instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, guides school children in snare drum technique during a Pacific Partnership 2025 mission stop. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Brandon Britt/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9268903
    VIRIN: 250731-N-XE085-1036
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: LAE, PG
    This work, Drummer teaches class [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drums
    PP25

