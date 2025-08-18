Date Taken: 07.31.2025 Date Posted: 08.20.2025 20:38 Photo ID: 9268900 VIRIN: 250731-N-XE085-1008 Resolution: 2048x2048 Size: 1.11 MB Location: LAE, PG

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Musicians sing in Papua New Guinea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.