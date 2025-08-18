Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (July 31, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Damien Chambers, Vocalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, and Senior Airman Mariko Shimizu, Japanese Self-Defense Force, perform with the Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Brandon Britt/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9268900
    VIRIN: 250731-N-XE085-1008
    Resolution: 2048x2048
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: LAE, PG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musicians sing in Papua New Guinea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

