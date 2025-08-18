LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (July 31, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Damien Chambers interacts with an audience of school children during a performance with the Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Brandon Britt/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9268906
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-XE085-1006
|Resolution:
|3559x3559
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|LAE, PG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vocalist Connects With Audience [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.