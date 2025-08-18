Keyboardist plays in Papua New Guinea

LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA (July 31, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Omar Machado, piano instrumentalist, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, performs for school children with the Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Brandon Britt/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 20:38
|Location:
|LAE, PG
