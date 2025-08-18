More than 400 Hoosier National Guard soldiers back home again in Indiana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Brandon DeGlopper, a 38th Infantry Division intelligence noncommissioned officer, shakes hand with military leadership at the Indianapolis International Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. The Hoosier soldiers with the division deployed in September 2024 to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield, which helps to maintain and strengthen defense relationships and also helps build partner capacity. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonah Alvarez)