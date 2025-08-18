More than 400 Hoosier National Guard soldiers back home again in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400 Hoosier National Guard troops with the 38th Infantry Division are back home again in Indiana today.



The National Guard soldiers landed at the Indianapolis International Airport and greeted by family and friends after a successful, nearly yearlong mission supporting Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.



Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow, the 38th ID commanding general, led approximately 600 division soldiers during the deployment, and he thanked them for their hard work, dedication and professionalism in a ceremony overseas in July.



“You are an all-volunteer force of warriors. When we started our journey together, I asked three things of each of you: safety, professional development and self-improvement,” said Degelow. “At every critical moment you delivered a superb performance. I am just so very thankful for each one of you. Many of you were placed in assignments that challenged you and developed your skills as a soldier.”



While deployed, the Hoosier Guardsmen provided command and control of combat forces in theater and helped strengthen defense partnerships.



The 38th ID soldiers conducted 15 exercises and planned several more during their deployment from October to July. The security cooperation and engagement exercises included field training exercises, command post exercises, deployment readiness exercises, and combined arms live fires.



The exercises and joint conferences enhanced the U.S. military's ability to integrate combat formations and build warfighting readiness alongside regional partners, reinforcing the strength and interoperability of allied forces.



Now home, the division soldiers can turn the page to the next chapter in their lives as they settle back into civilian life with their family and loved ones.



-30-

